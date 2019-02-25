Have plans, will start working on it: Robert Vadra clears the air on political plunge ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra on Monday responded to reports of his political debut. Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Vadra said that he has some plans and will soon start working in this direction. Vadra, however, said that his priority is to rid himself of the baseless allegations levelled against him by different governments in the recent past.

“First, I need to absolve from baseless accusations and allegations. But yes, I will start working on it. There is no hurry. People need to feel that I can make a change… All in time,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Vadra is facing the heat from different agencies for possessing properties in the country and overseas through illegal means. He has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi and Jaipur on many occasions in February.

Vadra’s statement comes a day after he took to Facebook and dropped hints of taking the political plunge. Today morning, several posters emerged in Moradabad city of Uttar Pradesh welcoming him to contest the Lok Sabha polls from the constituency. In his post, Vadra said that he has spent years in campaigning and working in different parts of the state but people of “Uttar Pradesh gave him genuine love, affection”. Moradabad is also Vadra’s hometown.

The businessman added that he wants to serve the people and bring changes in their lives. “All these years of experience and learning cannot be just wasted and should be put to better use. Once all these accusations n allegations are over, I feel I should dedicate a larger role in serving the people,” he wrote further.

Vadra is husband of Priyanka Gandhi who has been given the responsibility to revive the party cadre in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. She was appointed as the Congress general secretary of UP East where she will square off against the might of Narendra Modi and Ypgi Adityanath.