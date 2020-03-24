‘Have months of experience’: Omar Abdullah offers to share tips on surviving a lockdown

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah speaks to media after he was freed from detention as the administration revoked the stringent Public Safety Act against him, in Srinagar. (PTI)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday offered to share some tips to survive a lockdown. He said he has months of experience of spending time in quarantine, which is the need of the hour to prevent the spread of highly contagious coronavirus. “On a lighter note if anyone wants tips on surviving quarantine or a lock down I have months of experience at my disposal, perhaps a blog is in order,” he said in a tweet hours after being released from a months-long detention.

The statement comes at a time when the people across the country have been told to stay indoors to limit the possibility of spread of the coronavirus from one person to another. India has gone for complete lockdown, suspending transportation, closing offices, and shutting down malls and markets. The states too have ordered complete lockdown and some of them even have enforced section 144 to stop the assembly of more than four people.

Omar Abdullah has spent almost eight months in ‘solitary detention’ and it was this experience that he was talking about. Commenting on the spread of coronavirus, Abdullah said: “We face the fight of our lives over the next few weeks and months as we come to terms and work to defeat COVIDー19.” He further said that he will do everything in his individual capacity to help the authorities overcome this challenge.

As of now, India has reported 492 cases of coronavirus from 103 districts. Presently, 75 districts across 30 states and Union Territories are under complete lockdown. Despite massive lockdown, the people at some places were seen coming out only to be sent back by the police. The Centre has asked the state’s to strictly enforce the lockdown and take stern action against violators.