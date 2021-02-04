Have mercy and repeal farm laws: Opposition to Centre over farmers’ protest

Farmers' Protest: Opposition MPs today asked the government to held talks with farmers and resolve the issue.

With both the houses of Parliament facing a heated environment due to the ongoing farmers’ protest, opposition MPs today tore into the government asking it to repeal the farm laws. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh today said that the farmers are being called traitors, terrorists and Khalistani. “Farmers are protesting for 76 days. They are being lathi-charged. Tear-gas shells were fired on them. Water jets were used against them. They were humiliated. Talks have happened 11 times but all have failed. The government claims to be a call away but doesn’t care about the farmers. About 165 farmers have lost their lives in the protest so far. The centre should have mercy and must repeal these three black laws,” said Sanjay Singh.

Singh asked the government whether it has two rupees to call the farmers and added that if it doesn’t have, it should take it from the opposition and call the farmers to resolve the issue.

Former prime minister and JD(S) MP HD Devegowda said that the farmers should not be held responsible for January 26 violence. He condemned the actions of certain miscreants on Republic Day saying that farmers are not behind the violence and should not be punished. Devegowda also said that erecting concrete walls at the protest site won’t help the Centre and it must end the matter peacefully.

Devegowda also said that the government must take the state’s opinion as farm laws are a state subject and fall in the concurrent list.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien also accused the government of failing the nation. He said the NDA government has failed to uphold the sanctity of Parliament just because of its arrogance. He said that the TMC stands in solidarity with the farmers who have lost their lives in the ongoing protest.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border demanding the repeal of the three farm laws.