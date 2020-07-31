‘Have made their business’: VHP slams politicians’ remarks opposing Ram Mandir bhumi pujan

Ram Mandir bhumi pujan to take place on August 5. PM Modi will attend the ceremony.

Ram Mandir bhumi pujan on August 5: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has slammed politicians who are opposing the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan ceremony. Addressing the media in Nagpur, VHP’s general secretary Milind Parande said those speaking against the ground-breaking ceremony and subjects linked to it are doing so to achieve their political goals.

He said they have no other option but to counter the interests of Hindus.

“Some people have made it their business to oppose any subject related with Ram temple. Everybody should understand Ram temple is a symbol of national pride,” Milind said.

He said a few politicians are speaking against the Ram Mandhir bhumi pujan as it is part of their politics and want to gain political mileage by opposing the interests of Hindus. The VHP leader was referring to recent statements made by NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi related to Ram Mandir.

“Some people are opposing it. It is part of their politics and their politics is only achieved by opposing the interests of Hindus. All such people don’t have any other option but to oppose…,” he said, adding that Ram Mandir will become a centre of communal harmony in the country.

While Sharad Pawar said that the temple will not end coronavirus and questioned Modi government’s priorities,Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray suggested conducting the bhumi pujan ceremony via a video link.

AIMIM MP from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi, said Narendra Modi will violate his constitutional oath by attending the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan ceremony on August 5 as he reminded the PM that “secularism was among the basic tenets of the Constitution of India”.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ayodhya on August 5 for the bhumi pujan to begin the construction of the Ram Mandir. The temple is likely to be completed before the next general elections in 2024.

The outfit has planned Diwali-like celebrations on August 5. As part of celebrations, all temples in Ayodhya will be decorated and lit with diyas in the evening. Also, special puja will also be performed in all temples in Ayodhya on August 5.