‘Have evidence of Nawab Malik’s relations with Underworld’: Fadnavis hits back at Maharashtra minister

The remarks came after Malik alleged that one Jaideep Rana, who is currently in jail in connection with a drug trafficking case, has relations with the BJP leader.

Amid Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik’s unabated attack on the Narcotics Control Bureau over the drugs-on-cruise case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday hit back on the former claiming that he had “relations with the Underworld”.

“Those who have relations with the Underworld should not speak about me. I will present evidence of Nawab Malik’s relations with the Underworld. I am waiting for Diwali to pass,” Fadnavis said.

The remarks came after Malik alleged that one Jaydeep Rana, who is currently in jail in connection with a drug trafficking case, has relations with the BJP leader. “One Jaydeep Rana currently in jail in connection with a drug trafficking case has relations with former CM Devendra Fadnavis. He was financial head of famous River song by former CM’s wife Amrita Fadnavis. Drugs business in the state grew under his tenure,” Malik said earlier today.

Malik also alleged that Arun Halder, vice chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), gave clean chit to NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede without conducting an investigation, adding that he will approach the President against Haldar.

On Sunday, Haldar came out in support of Wankhede and said that although the officer is doing good work and making his department proud, a minister has launched a personal attack on him and his family members.

Halder also called for a government probe into finding out why the minister was attacking the officer and his family. State minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik has levelled a number of allegations against Wankhede.

Among other things, he has accused the officer of forging his caste certificate and other documents to secure a job from the SC quota after clearing the UPSC examination as an IRS officer. Malik claimed that Wankhede is a Muslim by birth, although the latter has denied it.

Halder visited Wankhede’s residence here on Sunday. Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar said that the NCSC official’s visit was aimed at checking her husband’s original caste documents. She also said that after going through the papers, the official was convinced about Wankhede’s stand.