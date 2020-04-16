‘Have consulted 12-13 doctors in family’: HD Kumaraswamy defends planning son’s grand wedding amid lockdown

Kumaraswamy further said that he has consulted several doctors before going ahead with the wedding plan.

Despite warnings and criticism, Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has decided to go ahead with his son Nikhil Gowda’s wedding even as the nationwide lockdown and social distancing norms remain in place. Defending the decision, Kumaraswamy said that it will be a private affair and assured that no one will be affected.

However, the ceremony which was scheduled to be earlier held in Bengaluru has now been shifted to Kumaraswamy’s farmhouse in Ramanagara, which also happens to be the constituency of the former CM. He said that while Bengaluru has been declared a ‘Red Zone’, Ramanagara falls under the ‘Green Zone’ category. He said, therefore, the wedding will be held at a farmhouse in Ramanagara which will be attended by nearly 60 family members.

“Bengaluru has been declared a red zone because of the rise in the number of coronavirus cases. Maybe I am fortunate because I wanted to hold the wedding in Ramnagar itself. This place is a green zone now. There is no case of coronavirus here, it is among the few places in the state.” he said.

“It remains a green zone, but I want to ensure that because of this family function the district is not affected in any way,” Kumaraswamy added.

Defending the decision, Kumaraswamy further said that he has consulted several doctors before going ahead with the plan. “In our family itself, we have 12-13 doctors whom we consulted and decided,” he said. Notably, there was no mention of any consultation with a government or health official before arriving at this decision.

The Janata Dal-Secular has made an appeal to the party workers to stay from the event and promised that celebrations will take place later. “I have made an appeal to workers not to attend this function. I have asked them to stay in their homes and bless the couple. We will invite them another time for celebrations,” the politician added. However, it remains to be seen whether the ex-CM’s call is adhered to, especially in view of the fact that the wedding is being held in his constituency.

Nikhil, 28, got engaged to Revathi, 22, grandniece of state Congress leader M Krishnappa, in Bengaluru on February 10. A grand wedding was scheduled to be held at Janapadaloka between Ramanagara and Chennapatna on the state highway to Mysuru on April 17. However, the lockdown due to coronavirus in the country forced the family to keep the wedding a private affair.

The wedding violated the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines that bars all social, political, sports, religious functions and others till May 3, the day when the extended lockdown is scheduled to end.