Hats off, says Anand Mahindra as Titan Jewellery CEO produces tele-series on Tamil epic ‘Ponniyin-Selvan’

Mahindra & Mahindra Chief Anand Mahindra is known for his quirky yet unique take on anything that’s making the news.

Mahindra & Mahindra Chief Anand Mahindra is known for his quirky yet unique take on anything that’s making the news. Whether it’s about tweets on vehicles from his company or even what happened on his birthday, Anand Mahindra’s social media account generates a lot of interest. This Sunday, Mahindra showered appreciation on Titan Jewellery CEO CK Venkataraman, tweeting about the latter’s passion for many things. The Mahindra & Mahindra CEO praised Venkataraman for his latest venture to produce a tele-series based on the epic Tamil historical novel Ponniyin-Selvan. “Hats off to our @NanhiKali donor, CK Venkatraman, CEO, Titan Jewelry who literally wears many hats …The latest is his passion to produce a tele-series based on the epic historical novel Ponniyin-Selvan for which he needs your support”, tweeted the M&M chief. Out of the total budget of Rs 1 Crore, the producers will be investing about 50 lakhs ourselves. And are looking at crowdfunding for raising another 50 lakhs.

CK Venkataraman has a penchant for fantasy films and he has always wished to be a part of it, while ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ remains the undisputed historic epic second to none. The politics-centered thriller is revered and loved by all irrespective of their age factor. Ponniyin Selvan is a teleseries based on the famous Tamil historical novel written by Sri Kalki Krishnamurthy in the 1950’s. Set in the 10th century, the story is based on a number of real-life incidents and characters from the Chola Dynasty. It is an epic story of love, politics, friendship, revenge, conspiracy, loyalty and sacrifice.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Mahindra admired two young girls in their early 20s, for planning to circumnavigate the globe in a tiny Light Sports Aircraft in 90 days. “And I want to start my Sunday by praying for the safety & success of these intrepid girls. They symbolize an India where women are courageous & adventurous. And applause for their parents who have inspired them to be fearless…”, Mahindra tweeted. “Total admiration for the 2 young pilots, Aarohi Pandit & Keithair Misquitta, set to traverse the world in their tiny 2 seater aircraft. Nanhi Kali wishes them a safe and exciting journey”, Nanhi Kali NGO had tweeted.

Mahindra, then tagged, Nanhi Kali donor Venkataraman and hailed the 54-year-old CEO for his next initiative “tele series on Ponniyin-Selvan”. CK Venkataraman as per an Economic Times keeps aside half of his pay to educate 1,700 underprivileged girls. Taking the help of NGOs Nanhi Kali and IIMpact that have a strong presence in UP and MP, he also puts his time and skills to good use, instead of just signing cheques for the NGOs.