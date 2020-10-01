Hathras rape protests: Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi begin march to Hathras after convoy stopped in Greater Noida

Speaking to the media during her march to Hathras, Priyanka accused the UP government of insensitivity and said that atrocities against women in the state were going unpunished.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra began their journey to Hathras on foot after their convoy was stopped at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border by officials. Congress workers clashed with UP Police personnel as the Gandhis’ convoy was stopped from proceeding to Hathras in Greater Noida.

The Gandhis then set out on their journey on foot to Hathras where they are expected to meet the family of the 19-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly gang-raped and sustained serious injuries. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday and her cremation by police officials in the wee hours of Wednesday sparked nationwide outrage.

There was heavy presence of UP Police personnel and barricades had been set up at the Delhi-Noida border along the DND freeway in an apparent bid to stop the convoy of the Congress leaders from entering UP. While the convoy managed to get past the UP border at the Delhi-Noida Direct expressway, they were eventually stopped in Greater Noida, less than 150 km from Hathras.

Speaking to the media during her march to Hathras, Priyanka accused the UP government of insensitivity and said that atrocities against women in the state were going unpunished. “Yogi Adityanath needs to take responsibility for the safety of women. The atrocities against women in UP have to stop. The accused need to be given the strictest of punishment. Same time last year, we were fighting for the Unnao rape victim,” Priyanka, also the Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, told ANI.

Prohibitory orders are already in place in Hathras, where the Congress leaders are set to arrive today. All entry points to Hathras have been sealed and Section 144 imposed in the entire district amid growing outrage over the incident. Earlier today, the district administration said that it had no information on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s visit to Hathras.

“Borders of Hathras are sealed. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the district, more than 5 people are not allowed to gather. We’ve no information about Priyanka Gandhi’s visit. SIT will meet the victim’s family members today, media will not be allowed,” Hathras DM P Lakshkar told news agency ANI.

The rape and death of the 19-year-old woman and her subsequent midnight cremation by police officials in Hathras has sparked nationwide outrage against the Yogi Adityanath administration. The Opposition has also cornered the government over the incident and the alleged refusal by the police to allow the family to take the victim’s body home before her cremation.

The police, on its part, has claimed that there has been no official confirmation of rape by medical authorities and a detailed forensic report is awaited.