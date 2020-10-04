  • MORE MARKET STATS

Hathras case: Priyanka Gandhi demands removal of DM, probe into his role

By: |
October 4, 2020 2:07 PM

Priyanka Gandhi said that according to the family, the district magistrate meted out the worst treatment to them, and asked who was protecting the officer.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the family Saturday evening and declared that they would fight for ensuring justice to them. (Photo source: IE)

A day after meeting the family of a Dalit woman who died after she was assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Hathras, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday demanded removal of the district magistrate and an investigation into his role in the entire matter.

Priyanka Gandhi said that according to the family, the district magistrate meted out the worst treatment to them, and asked who was protecting the officer. In a tweet in Hindi, the Congress leader said, “According to the aggrieved family, the worst treatment meted out to them was by the district magistrate. Who is trying to save him? He should be immediately suspended, and his role in the entire matter should be probed. When the family is demanding a judicial probe, then why is noise over CBI probe and SIT probe is going on.”

Related News

“If the UP government has even slightly woken up from its slumber, it should listen to the point of view of the family,” she said in another tweet. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the family Saturday evening and declared that they would fight for ensuring justice to them.

“Yogi Adityanath has to understand his responsibility. He has to understand that wherever injustice happens, we will fight that and stand with the family,” Priyanka Gandhi told reporters. “We will fight against injustice, and fight till justice is done.”

Rahul Gandhi said, “No power on earth” can stop the voice of this family.” Later on Twitter, he said the UP government will not be able to have its way as the entire country has now risen for justice to “this daughter of the nation”.

After the Gandhis’ visit to the family, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday recommended a CBI probe into the alleged gang-rape and death of the 19-year-old Dalit woman that triggered a nationwide outrage.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Hathras case Priyanka Gandhi demands removal of DM probe into his role
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Hathras case: Mayawati raises concern over DM threatening victim’s family
2C T Ravi quits Yediyurappa cabinet days after appointment as BJP General Secretary
3‘Middlemen for middlemen’: Prakash Javadekar takes jibe at parties opposing farm laws