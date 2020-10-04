  • MORE MARKET STATS

Hathras case: Mayawati raises concern over DM threatening victim’s family

October 4, 2020 1:27 PM

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Sunday expressed concern over allegations of Hathras district magistrate threatening the family of the Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped. In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, “There have been serious allegations of the Hathras DM threatening the family of the victim. Despite this, the UP Government is maintaining silence, which is sad and extremely worrying.”

“The government has agreed for a CBI probe but with the DM staying there (Hathras), how can the matter be impartially probed. People are feeling apprehensive,” she said. On Saturday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had demanded the suspension of the district magistrate after meeting the Hathras victim’s family.

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday. She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging that the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of night. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday recommended a CBI probe into the incident.

