  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Hate won’t win’: Rahul Gandhi urges Opposition to stay united on day when BJP sweeps Tripura municipal polls

By: |
November 28, 2021 4:29 PM

Earlier this week, the Congress had persuaded around 15 Opposition parties to not attend the Constitution Day even in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Leader of Opposition and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge had invited all opposition parties for a meeting tomorrow.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today sent out a cryptic tweet indirectly urging people and opposition parties to keep faith in themselves and said that hate won’t win. He said that one should neither give up nor stop. Rahul Gandhi’s tweet came at a time when the Tripura municipal election results are taking final shape putting the BJP in the driver’s seat. The Congress has drawn a blank in the polls while the BJP swept the polls by decimating the opposition.

While the BJP has swept all 51 seats of the Agartala Municipal Corporation, it has won a total of 329 wards out of the 334. The Left front has won just three seats and the TMC and regional party TIPRA have won one seat each.

Related News

“Hate won’t win – have faith. Don’t give up, don’t stop,” said Rahul Gandhi with the hashtag StayUnited. The former Congress president’s message can also be seen in reference to the party’s call to unite all opposition parties ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Leader of Opposition and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge had invited all opposition parties for a meeting tomorrow. However, the Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Banerjee has informed that TMC won’t be attending the meet. Despite the renewed outreach by the Congress, the opposition unity to fight the BJP seems to have run into rough weather as the TMC has refused to align with the grand old party’s vision.

Except for the TMC, BSP and Samajwadi Party, other opposition parties have shown their faith in the Congress. Earlier this week, the Congress had persuaded around 15 Opposition parties to not attend the Constitution Day even in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Rahul Gandhi
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ‘Hate won’t win’ Rahul Gandhi urges Opposition to stay united on day when BJP sweeps Tripura municipal polls
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Punjab Election 2022: Manish Sisodia responds to Punjab minister’s challenge, names 250 Delhi govt schools transformed in last 5 years
2Another death threat to Gautam Gambhir; third in 6 days
3Tripura civic election result: People have shown faith in BJP says Dilip Ghosh, dubs TMC claims hollow