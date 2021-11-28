‘Hate won’t win’: Rahul Gandhi urges Opposition to stay united on day when BJP sweeps Tripura municipal polls

Leader of Opposition and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge had invited all opposition parties for a meeting tomorrow.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today sent out a cryptic tweet indirectly urging people and opposition parties to keep faith in themselves and said that hate won’t win. He said that one should neither give up nor stop. Rahul Gandhi’s tweet came at a time when the Tripura municipal election results are taking final shape putting the BJP in the driver’s seat. The Congress has drawn a blank in the polls while the BJP swept the polls by decimating the opposition.

While the BJP has swept all 51 seats of the Agartala Municipal Corporation, it has won a total of 329 wards out of the 334. The Left front has won just three seats and the TMC and regional party TIPRA have won one seat each.

“Hate won’t win – have faith. Don’t give up, don’t stop,” said Rahul Gandhi with the hashtag StayUnited. The former Congress president’s message can also be seen in reference to the party’s call to unite all opposition parties ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Leader of Opposition and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge had invited all opposition parties for a meeting tomorrow. However, the Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Banerjee has informed that TMC won’t be attending the meet. Despite the renewed outreach by the Congress, the opposition unity to fight the BJP seems to have run into rough weather as the TMC has refused to align with the grand old party’s vision.

Except for the TMC, BSP and Samajwadi Party, other opposition parties have shown their faith in the Congress. Earlier this week, the Congress had persuaded around 15 Opposition parties to not attend the Constitution Day even in the Central Hall of Parliament.