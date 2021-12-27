Hate speeches: Lawyers urge CJI to take suo motu cognisance, allege ‘open call for murder’

The letter to the CJI has been signed by eminent lawyers including Dushyant Dave, Prashant Bhushan and Vrinda Grover, Salman Khurshid and former Patna High Court judge Anjana Prakash.

As many as 76 lawyers of the Supreme Court have written to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, asking the top court to take suo motu cognisance of open calls for genocide of Muslims in order to achieve ethnic cleansing made at two two recent religious events in Delhi and Haridwar.

Naming the list of people who allegedly made the call for genocide, the lawyers have requested for issuance of directions for taking action under sections 120B, 121A, 124A, 153A, 153B, 295A and 298 of the Indian Penal Code. In the letter, they wrote that in absence of police action, “urgent judicial intervention is required to prevent such events that seem to have become the order of the day”.

“The aforementioned events and the speeches delivered during the same are not mere hate speeches but amount to an open call for murder of an entire community,” reads the letter to the CJI signed by eminent lawyers including Dushyant Dave, Prashant Bhushan and Vrinda Grover, Salman Khurshid and former Patna High Court judge Anjana Prakash.

According to the letter, the alleged hate speeches given at the religious events in Haridwar and Delhi pose a “grave threat not just to the unity and integrity of our country but also endanger the lives of millions of Muslim citizens.”

The genocide calls made at the religious events received severe condemnation on social media following which a police case was filed four days after the Haridwar event in which three people have been named, including Dharm Das and one Sadhvi Annapurna.

“If you want to finish them off, then kill them… We need 100 soldiers who can kill 20 lakh of them to win this,” Annapurna, also known as Pooja Shakun Pandey, can be heard saying in one of the videos.

“It may be noted that no effective steps have been taken under the provisions of 153, 153A, 153B, 295A, 504, 506, 120B, 34 of IPC in respect of the earlier hate speeches. Thus, urgent judicial intervention is required to prevent such events that seem to have become the order of the day,” read the letter sent to Chief Justice Ramana. It also pointed out that several petitions have been filed on it and are pending with the court.