Hate speech: After Akbaruddin Owaisi gets police clean chit, Telangana court orders FIR against AIMIM leader

Telangana court orders police to register FIR against Akrabuddin Owaisi for hate speech.

A Telangana court has directed the Karimnagar police to register an FIR against AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi for making derogatory statements directed at the RSS. The direction was issued while hearing on a plea moved by advocate Bethi Bhaskar Rao.

Rao said that he had filed a petition in the Prl Junior Civil Judge Court at Karimnagar stating that Akbaruddin should be booked for making derogatory statements against RSS and Hindus under section 120, 121-A, 153-A, 153-B, 295-A, 298, 500 and 506 of Indian Penal Code.

The court ordered the III Town police station in Karimnagar to register an FIR against Akbaruddin.

Kamalhasan Reddy, Karimnagar, Police Commissioner said that earlier Akbaruddin was given a clean chit by police after taking the legal opinion. Reddy said that police have not received order copy so far and it will act once a copy is received.

“Now, we haven’t received order copy from the court and after receiving the order copy we will follow due procedure,” he said.

Meanwhile, Akbaruddin claimed that some people were twisting his statement by adding words for political gains and denied that he had made any offensive remarks.

“My speech does not constitute any offence. I have not contravened any provision of law,” Akbaruddin who is the younger brother of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, said.

On July 23 at a public meeting in Karimnagar, the Chandrayangutta MLA had said the RSS had not yet recovered from the ’15-minute blow’ he had delivered in his 2012 speech. Akbaruddin was earlier arrested and released on bail for making a hate speech at a public meeting in Adilabad district in December 2012.

Last week, VHP and Bajrang Dal members filed a police complaint, alleging that he made comments in Karimnagar which were dangerous and could instigate one community against the other. They alleged that he tried to provoke a community by recalling the objectionable comments he made in 2012.