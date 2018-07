The Karwar-Yashwanthpur train was stopped. (Representational image: IE)

Train services between Hassan and Mangaluru were disrupted today following a landslip atYedakumeri, 250 km from here.

The Karwar-Yashwanthpur train was stopped and returned to Mangaluru, railway officials said.

The passengers were refunded train ticket charges.

“The landslide due to heavy rain happened at about 2.45 pm today. It happened after a train crossed. By midnight, the blockade would be cleared and train services would resume from tomorrow,” a railway official said.