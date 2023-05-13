Hassan Election 2023 Results Live Updates: The counting of votes in the Hassan Assembly constituency is underway. Among the eight Assembly divisions of the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, the elections here are a battle between Preetham J Gowda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Banavasi Rangaswamy of the Indian National Congress (INC), Swaroop HS Prakash of the Janata Dal (Secular), and Agile Yogish of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Preetham beat Prakash by a margin of 13,006 votes in 2018.

The region is considered a stronghold of the family of HD Deve Gowda, a powerful leader of the Vokkalliga community and the national president of JD(S), who began his political career from the Holenarasipura Assembly segment in the district. Over the years, he has built a formidable political base, earlier for Janata Party and now for JDS, in Hassan district. While six constituencies in the district have JDS MLAs, the Hassan constituency is represented by BJP’s Preetham.

Live Updates

Hassan Assembly Constituency Election Results 2023: HS Prakash vs Preetham Gowda

08:18 (IST) 13 May 2023 Hassan Assembly Constituency Election Results 2023 LIVE: Karnataka records over 70% voter turnout According to the Election Commission (EC), Karnataka recorded a 73.19 per cent voter turnout in the May 10 assembly elections, the highest-ever voter turnout in the southern state. 07:59 (IST) 13 May 2023 Hassan Assembly Constituency Election Results 2023 LIVE: BJP emerges largest party in 2018 polls In 2018, BJP had emerged as the largest party, sweeping 104 seats but failed to sweep the majority by falling short of the 112 majority mark. In 2018, Gowda secured 63,348 votes, against his nearest competitor Prakash who got 50,342 votes. With a high voter turnout, the Hassan constituency results will be an interesting contest to follow, as the ballots open for counting on 13th May. 07:19 (IST) 13 May 2023 Hassan Assembly Constituency Election Results 2023 LIVE: Counting to begin shortly The counting of votes will take place across 36 centres. It will decide the fate of 2,615 candidates.