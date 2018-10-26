Hasmukh Aadhiya, Rakesh Asthana among ‘gang of four’ working against PM Modi: Subramanian Swamy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy has come out in support of CBI Director Alok Verma commending his good work in the fight against corruption. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Swamy asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the decision to remove Verma, adding that he has faith in the Prime Minister that he will act wisely.

“Those around him are trying to harm the interests of PM Modi as well as the BJP. I urge the Prime Minister to reconsider removal of CBI director Alok Verma,” Swamy told reporters. “Alok Verma is an upright officer, while (Rakesh) Asthana is a corrupt officer,” he added.

Swamy said that a ‘gang of four’ including Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhiya and CBI special director Rakesh Asthana are working against PM Modi. He said that they are helping the Congress in sabotaging probes against former Finance minister P Chidambaram who has been charged by the Enforcement Directorate in the Aircel-Maxis case.

“Hasmukh Aadhiya and Rakesh Asthana are a part of a four-member gang that is working against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am Modi’s supporter but they are causing harm to him and his reputation. They are trying to save Chidambaram, who is the most corrupt politician,” Swamy said.

Swamy said he will withdraw corruption cases against Congress leaders including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi if Enforcement Directorate (ED) joint director Rajeshwar Singh is removed from the ongoing probe against Chidambaram. Swamy’s reaction comes in the wake of reports that the government has initiated a preliminary enquiry by the department of revenue against Singh on charges of disproportionate assets.

“In today’s situation, ED officer Rajeshwar, if he is removed, then I will come to the conclusion that a conspiracy is going on to save Chidambaram. There are many well-wishers of Chidambaram in our party who are trying to save him,” he said.

“I will withdraw myself from all the cases filed against Chidambaram in the Supreme court, cases filed against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in Patiala House (court) in the National Herald (case) and the case against Shashi Tharoor in the (alleged) murder of his wife,” Swamy declared.

Swamy’s remarks come in the midst of an ongoing controversy within the CBI that led to the filing of cases against CBI Director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana. Both the top officials have accused each other of involvement in corruption. The infighting prompted the government to send both officials on leave and appoint IPS officer M Nageshwar as an interim chief of the agency.