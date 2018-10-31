Hashimpura murders: Delhi High Court sets aside trial court verdict, convicts all 16 PAC officials

Updated: October 31, 2018 12:22 PM

Hashimpura mass murder took place on May 22, 1987. In the incident, it was alleged that the state's PAC personnel picked up about 50 Muslims out of 500 who had gathered outside a mosque.

Hashimpura murders, Hashimpura killings, Hashimpura massacre, Hashimpura verdict, Hashimpura judgement, Hashimpura caseWhile passing the judgement, the Delhi High Court observed that this was a targetted killing by the armed forces. (IE)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday convicted all 16 Provincial Armed Constabulary officials in the case of the infamous Hashimpura murders near Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. The court set aside the trial court verdict that gave the benefit of doubt and acquitted all the accused in the case.

While passing the judgement, the Delhi High Court observed that this was a targetted killing by the armed forces. Members of the minority community were killed, families had to wait 31 years for justice, ANI reported.

Hashimpura mass murder took place on May 22, 1987. In the incident, it was alleged that the state’s PAC personnel picked up about 50 Muslims out of 500 who had gathered outside a mosque. The PAC officials took the victims near a canal and shot them dead. A total of 42 people died in the incident which later came to be known as the Hashimpura massacre.

The Uttar Pradesh government later decided to challenge the Hashimpura verdict in Delhi High Court. AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Nizamuddin had alleged that the judgment of the lower court was a result of failure on the part of the state government.

The verdict was pronounced by a bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel. The court convicted the former PAC personnel for kidnapping, murder and destruction of evidence under the Indian Penal Code. The court’s verdict was based on pleas challenging a trial court’s judgement that acquitted all the accused in the case 2015.

