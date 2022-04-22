‘Has the officer applied his mind?’ Supreme Court raps Delhi Police over ‘Dharam Sansad’ affidavit

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its displeasure over the affidavit filed by Delhi Police in connection with the alleged hate speeches at an event held by Hindu Yuva Vahini in the national capital in December last year and directed it to file a “better affidavit”.

“Has any superior officer verified this, whether such a stand can be taken in an affidavit before this court? This affidavit is filed by Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police?” Justice A M Khanwilkar asked. “Has he merely reproduced the inquiry report or applied his mind? We hope he has understood the nuances,” he added.

Additional Solicitor K M Nataraj, appearing for Delhi Police, told the bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and Abhay S Oka: “we will have a relook and file a fresh affidavit”.

Delhi Police had told the top court that no specific words against any community were uttered at an event organised here by the Hindu Yuva Vahini’ on December 19 last year.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by journalist Qurban Ali and former Patna High Court judge and senior advocate Anjana Prakash, who have also sought a direction for an “independent, credible and impartial investigation” by an SIT into incidents of hate speeches against the Muslim community at the `dharam sansad’ in Haridwar and Delhi last year.

Replying to the notice issued by the court with regard to the event at the national capital, the Delhi Police had said: “No hate was expressed in the events at Delhi against group, community, ethnicity religion or faith”. It added that the “speech was about empowering once religion to prepare itself to face the evils which could endanger its existence, which is not even remotely connected to call for genocide of any particular religion”.