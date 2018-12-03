Has questioning Modi on Hinduism backfired? BJP reminds Rahul Gandhi of Ramsetu affidavit calling ‘Lord Ram a myth’

Last week, Sushma Swaraj had hit out at Rahul Gandhi for making such remarks against the prime minister. (Reuters)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has come under a scathing attack from several BJP leaders including cabinet ministers for questioning Prime Minister Modi’s understanding of Hinduism. While Sushma Swaraj and Rajnath Singh have already hit out at the Gandhi scion, the latest attack has come from Smriti Irani.

Hitting out at Gandhi for his attack on the Prime Minister, Irani said: “Rahul Gandhi who would call Hindus terrorists is now defining Hinduism and giving certificates to Hindus. Rahul Gandhi who did not know his gotra in Madhya Pradesh will now tell Narendra Modi what Hinduism is.”

Irani said that Rahul made the remark only for media attention since there wasn’t much crowd at his programme. The minister was responding to the Congress president’s remarks that the Prime Minister did not understand the essence of Hinduism.

In an interaction with the business community in Rajasthan, Gandhi had said: “…what does the Gita say? That knowledge is with everybody…Every living being has this knowledge. The Prime Minister says he is a Hindu, but he doesn’t understand the foundation of Hinduism. What kind of a Hindu he is?”

Home Minister Rajnath Singh slammed Gandhi and said that the Congress has no right to preach Hinduism to Hindus. “What will they (Congress) talk about Hindus and Hinduism? They called Lord Ram a fictional character in the affidavit submitted in the Court in Ram Setu case in 2007,” Singh said while responding to a question in Rajasthan.

In 2007, the Congress-led UPA government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court saying that there was no historical evidence of the characters in Ramayana. “Valmiki Ramayana and Ramcharitmanas admittedly form an important part of ancient Indian literature, but these cannot be said to be historical records to incontrovertibly prove the existence of the characters and occurrences of events depicted therein,” the Times of India quoted the UPA government as saying.

Last week, Sushma Swaraj had hit out at Rahul Gandhi for making such remarks against the prime minister. Taking a dig at Gandhi, Swaraj said: “I did not know that the knowledge of the Janeudhari Brahmin (Rahul Gandhi) has increased so much that now we have to learn from him what it means to be a Hindu.”

Joining the league against Gandhi, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the problem of the Congress president was that he was a confused Gandhi. “He is not a Hindu by commitment. He is a Hindu by political consideration,” Prasad said. The debate over religion and caste has intensified in the last few weeks with leaders from both political parties indulging in identity politics.