Has Param Bir Singh fled India? Maharashtra minister says Mumbai’s ex-top cop missing, search on

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Patil on Thursday said former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was missing and the state government was looking for him, adding that it was a “good thing” if he fled the country. The remarks came when Patil was asked about reports that Singh had fled the country.

“We are looking for his whereabouts. I have heard something like that but as a government servant, he cannot leave the country without informing us. We have issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) and if he went away, it is not good,” Patel told reporters at an event in South Mumbai.

Singh was investigating the bomb scare near the Mukesh Ambani’s home Antilia and also faces several extortion cases. The CID has been looking for Singh in order to execute the bailable warrant issued against him by the KU Chandiwal commission after Singh did not appear before it after repeated summons.

The Commission was asked to investigate allegations of corruption made by Singh against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Additionally, there are five FIRs registered against Singh in Maharashtra while the Anti Corruption Bureau is conducting two open enquiries against him. Apart from the state police, the NIA, investigating the Ambani terror scare case, had issued summons to Singh but he could not be reached.

Singh had gone on leave from his positing as DG Home Guards on May 7 citing health concerns. He left for Chandigarh from Mumbai and extended his leave citing poor health. He was shunted out as the Mumbai Police Commissioner after the Ambani terror scare case earlier this year.

In February this year, an SUV with gelatin sticks was found at Carmichael Road, near the residence of Mukesh Ambani. The car belonged to Mansukh Hiren whose body was later found in the Kalwa creek in Thane.

A police officer, Sachin Waze, was named as the prime conspirator in the case of planting the explosives and the subsequent murder of Mansukh Hiren. Waze was known to be close to Param Bir Singh and had direct access to him despite being just an Assistant Police Inspector.