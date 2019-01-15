Has Naga peace accord hit a dead-end? Centre denies but Nagas losing hope of breakthrough

In 2015, the Centre had signed a historic pact with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland to conclude six-decade-old Naga political issue. (PTI)

The historic peace accord with Naga armed groups appears to have hit a dead-end with little progress in the talks between the Centre and the Nagas. The Indian Express reports that the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) has said that Nagas ‘are not optimistic about a breakthrough in the peace process’.

The report cited a statement issued by FNR which said: “Based on the current political narrative being articulated, the people at home — in Naga-Land (not to be confused with the Indian State of Nagaland) are not optimistic about a breakthrough in the peace process. The omission of the people at this crucial stage is short-sighted. It has contributed to this distrustful narrative.”

However, Deputy National Security Advisor and the Centre’s interlocutor R N Ravi denies any deadlock. The deputy NSA met representatives of both Naga National Political Groups and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim in the national capital last week. But nothing concrete came out.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the government and Nagas have not been able to conclude negotiations due to a tough stand taken by the Naga groups on some of the ‘symbolic’ issues. The talks have not seen any progress for almost a year as the Nagas have refused to change their views on ‘Church’ and ‘separate flag’.

IE had reported that the logjam was largely due to the Church which was at the forefront in articulating the political position of the Nagas. According to the report, the Church has been arguing that symbols are integral to the identity of the Nagas and that Naga identity would not be safe without them. Naga groups are also demanding a separate Naga flag.

