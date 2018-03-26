Has Congress deleted its Android app? BJP’s Amit Malviya claims so

Amit Malviya, Bharatiya Janata Party’s IT cell chief, also shared some screenshots to validate his claims.

Continuing its attack on the Congress over data breach allegations, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday claimed that the former has deleted its Android application from Google’s Play Store. “Rahul Gandhi gave a call to #DeleteNaMoApp, but Congress deleted its own App from the App store after they were called out. What is the Congress party hiding?,” said Amit Malviya, Bharatiya Janata Party’s IT cell chief. He also shared some screenshots to validate his claims. The alleged deletion of App came hours after Malviya hit back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his claims that the Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi app was leaking data to a US firm. Malviya had pointed that that the Congress app mentions sharing people’s data with a number of third-party organisations.

The entire row erupted after Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over allegations of data sharing from his official App on Sunday. Congress chief’s attack on Modi was based on a media report which claimed that data was stolen from Modi’s official NaMo App. “Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India’s Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

Malviya further claimed that the INC membership website has stopped working. He said: “Message you will get “We are incorporating minor changes to the website. Please visit us again in a while to access the INC membership process…” What is the Congress party trying to hide?”

Malviya also shared some screenshots of the clauses mentioned in Congress’ own official android app. Taking a jibe at the Congress president, Malviya said: “Hi! My name is Rahul Gandhi. I am the President of India’s oldest political party. When you sign up for our official App, I give all your data to my friends in Singapore.”

The BJP IT cell chief claimed that Congress is sharing people’s data with third-party organisations.

“When Congress says they will share your data with like-minded groups, the implications are grave. From Maoists, stone pelters, Bharat Ke Tukde Gang, Chinese embassy to globally ‘renowned’ orgs like Cambridge Analytica, the field is extensive and wide open,” he said.