Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary joins BJP in Delhi

Sapna Choudhary joins BJP in Delhi.

Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary on Sunday officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The former Bigg Boss contestant joined the BJP in the presence of party’s national vice-president and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP general secretary Ram Lal, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Union minister Harsh Vardhan.

Sapna joined the saffron party at an event of the party’s just launched membership drive at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital. With this, Sapna becomes the first member to join the BJP’s membership drive from Delhi. The singer had campaigned for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Bharatiya Janata Party’s nationwide membership drive on Saturday from Varanasi. The nationwide membership drive will last till August 11. The saffron party is aiming to add over 2 crore workers or 20% more workers to its kitty. At present, the BJP has over 11 crore workers, thus becoming the world’s single largest political party.

During the general elections, reports claimed that Sapna took the membership of the Congress and will campaign for the grand old party. But the dancer denied joining the Congress and claimed that her photograph with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, that went viral on social media, was an old one.