Haryana: Youth killed, friend injured following attack by a group of people in Faridabad

Written by India News Desk
Image for representation.

A man was killed and his friend grievously injured after they were attacked by a group of people in Haryana’s Faridabad district, reports PTI.

Police said that the deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Alok Chaudhary, while his friend Shivam is undergoing treatment.

In a complaint, Alok’s father Naveen Kumar Chaudhary said that his son was attacked in the early hours of Saturday at Panchsheel Colony. A native of Bihar’s Madhubani district, Naveen Kumar Chaudhary currently lives in a rented accommodation in Delhi’s Jaitpur.

Naveen said that he was informed at around 1 AM on Saturday that his younger son was attacked, while Shivam was injured.

“My son’s friend Rahul Negi told me the names of three (people) who attacked them,” Naveen Kumar Chaudhary said in his complaint.

“We found Alok (Chaudhary) in a severely wounded state at a park in Panchsheel Colony three hours later. He was admitted to AIIMS where he died during treatment,” he added.

The accused have been identified as Yameen, Guga, and Raja. An FIR has been registered against the three and other unnamed accused under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Palla police station.

Palla SHO Dalip Singh said that the accused and the victims have criminal backgrounds. Police said that raids are being conducted and the accused will be arrested soon.

First published on: 10-09-2023 at 17:12 IST

