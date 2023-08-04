Haryana violence: Nuh top cop transferred, went on leave before Hindu outfit’s procession

Days after incidents of violence in Haryana’s Nuh district, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Nuh, Varun Singla, who was reportedly on leave the day clashes broke out at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally that claimed six lives, was transferred late on Thursday night.

He has now been posted to Bhiwani. Singla’s Bhiwani counterpart, Narendra Bijarniya, will be the new SP of Nuh, according to a government order issued on August 3 by additional chief secretary (Home) TVSN Prasad.

Since Varun Singla was on leave, Bijarniya was holding the additional charge in Singla’s absence during the rally, Hindustan Times reported.

Singla, who was on leave when the clashes broke out and returned on Thursday, said a total of 139 accused have been arrested so far in connection with Monday’s violence in the district.

Haryana violence

Clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh after a religious procession, being taken out by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people – including around 20 policemen – were injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

The incident started a series of communal flare-ups in Gurugram, Sohna and other areas. As many as six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop the procession. The violence soon spilled over to Gurugram, Sohna, Manesar and other districts, with the mob going on a rampage and burning down various shops and establishments, leading to huge property losses. Various police cars and private vehicles were also torched in the violence.

In the wake of the communal clashes, the state government suspended internet services and clamped prohibitory orders in several areas.

As per an FIR filed by a police officer, a mob of around 800-900 men attacked the Hindu rally when it began from Shiv temple in Nalhar, according to an India Today report. The strong mob chanted ‘pro-Pakistan slogans’ and tried to stop the procession with sticks, stones and illegal weapons with an ‘intent to kill’, the FIR said.