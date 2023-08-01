Haryana Violence: 3 dead on communal clashes, schools closed in NCR districts, internet remains suspended in Nuh

A PTI report says that Haryana has sought as many as 20 companies of the Rapid Action Force for a week.

Police force has been deployed in Nuh to maintain the peace. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Haryana remains tense after communal clashes broke out in Nuh on Tuesday. At least three people including two home guards have lost their lives in the violence that took place during Vishva Hindu Parishad’s procession in Mewat. In the aftermath of the violence, local administration has imposed CrPC 144 in Nuh. As of now, the mobile internet has also been suspended to keep the miscreants from spreading rumours. In late-night development, the violence spread to Gurgaon’s Sohna. Schools in Faridabad, Gurgaon and Palwal have been ordered to stay shut today. Police force has been deployed in Nuh to maintain the peace. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has appealed for peace in the state. A PTI report says that Haryana has sought as many as 20 companies of the Rapid Action Force for a week.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram

First published on: 01-08-2023 at 08:43 IST