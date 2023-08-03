scorecardresearch
Haryana violence: How judge, 3-year-old daughter narrowly escaped Nuh mob attack

The FIR was registered under Sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 435 (fire with intent to cause damage), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Written by India News Desk
Haryana violence| Police| VHP-Bajrang dal
Visuals of a Hindu Nationalist group carrying out a procession on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Among the 41 FIRs filed in the communal clashes in Nuh in Haryana’s Mewat district, an FIR was filed detailing the mob attack on the car containing a civil judge and her three-year-old daughter, who were returning from a hospital and had to hide later in a local workshop. 

The FIR was filed against unknown persons by a process server, Tekchand, at the Nuh district court. As per the complaint, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Anjali Jain, her daughter, a gunman and he were returning from the SHKM Medical College in Nalhar when a mob of 100-150 people began pelting stones.

“We were in a Volkswagen Polo, which is in the name of ACJM Anjali Jain, and were bringing medicines from SHKM Medical College, Nalhar at 2 pm. When we reached Bandhan Bank, near the Old Bus Stand on Delhi-Alwar Road, a crowd of 100-150 people gathered there. They started pelting stones and carrying out arson. 

“One of the stones came flying from behind and broke the glass… firing also began. All of us had to hide in a workshop at the Old Bus Stand to save our lives. Later, we were saved by some lawyers. When we went to the spot the next day, we found that the vehicle was completely burnt,” the FIR stated.

The FIR was registered under Sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 435 (fire with intent to cause damage), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Six people, including two home guards, have died in the communal clashes and 116 people have been arrested while 90 others have been detained.

The violence erupted on Monday after a religious procession was taken out by right-wing organisations Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal in Nuh and which later spread to other districts of the state.

First published on: 03-08-2023 at 11:29 IST

