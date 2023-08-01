Haryana violence: Cleric killed as mob attacks mosque in Gurugram, death toll mounts to 4

A mosque in Gurugram was set on fire and the naib imam was killed by a mob of around 70-80 people in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

According to DCP (East) Nitish Aggarwal, Anjuman Jama Masjid located in Sector 57 was torched on Monday night. “We have identified some of the accused and action will be taken soon,” he said, reported The Indian Express.

He added that the accused opened fire during the incident. “The naib imam and another man were badly injured and taken to the hospital. The imam reportedly had stab injuries and succumbed later in the hospital,” the DCP said.

Police commissioner Kala Ramachandran said, “One person was killed and another injured when a group of men attacked Anjuman mosque in sector 57 in the area of Police Station Sector 56 Gurugram today morning at about 12:10 am. Fire tenders put out the fire. The attackers have been identified by the police and following raids conducted throughout the night, several of the attackers have been rounded up. Security around places of worship has been tightened. Police and administration is holding meetings with prominent members of both communities to ensure peace.”

“Internet services have been suspended in Sohna/Pataudi/Manesar areas,” she added.

The violence came hours after clashes in Nuh broke out during a procession by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, which left three people, including two home guards, dead.

As news of the violence in Nuh spread, mobs in adjoining areas of Sohna in Gurugram district set fire to several vehicles and a shop. Protesters also blocked a road for hours.

Police force has been deployed in the area and mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended.

Yatra by Vishwa Hindu Parishad

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad had organised a Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra on Monday which was flagged off from Gurugram’s Civil Lines by BJP district president Gargi Kakkar. A police contingent was deployed with the yatra.

Police said the yatra was stopped by a group of men near Nuh’s Khedla Mod and stones were thrown at the procession. Shortly afterwards, cars were also set on fire. According to reports, the clash was triggered by an objectionable video posted on social media by a Bajrang Dal activist in Ballabhgarh.

Earlier, there were reports that the violence broke out after rumours spread of Monu Manesar joining the yatra. Manesar is a cow vigilante who was booked for the murder of two Muslim men whose charred bodies were found in Bhiwani district in February. However, Monu Manesar claimed that he did not participate in the yatra on the VHP’s advice as the group feared that his presence would create tension, news agency PTI reported.

In the wake of the violent incidents, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were imposed in Gurugram and Nuh. Mobile internet services have been suspended in Nuh district till Wednesday, August 2, to contain the “intense communal tension”, said the Haryana government.