Haryana: Two bodies found in Bolero car, families allege role of Bajrang Dal

Two men were found charred to death in a car in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on Thursday, a day after a family in Rajasthan filed an FIR alleging that two men named Junaid and Nasir had gone missing and were abducted by pro-Hindutva outfit Bajrang Dal workers, reported The Indian Express.
After the bodies were found, Junaid’s cousin Ismail, who had filed the FIR, said that the bodies were of the two men and that they were murdered.
Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), from Ghatmeeka village of Pahari tehsil in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted on Wednesday. The families in their police complaint alleged that the abduction was by workers of Bajrang Dal, police said.
Inspector General, Bharatpur Range, Rajasthan Gaurav Srivastava said that special teams were formed to nab those named in the FIR by the family, and added that Junaid had five cases of cow smuggling pending against him. He also said that no one has been detained in the case so far, reported ANI.
“A missing report of two men was filed in Gopalgarh Police Station in Bharatpur on Wednesday. The mobile phones of the two men were found switched off and when we started our search for them we were told that they were in a Bolero car and had been kidnapped and violently assaulted,” Srivastava said.
Srivastava said that the SUV with the same engine and chasis number was found in a burnt condition in Loharu in Haryana’s Bhiwani district and there were two charred bodies found inside.
“Identification of the bodies would be done only after a DNA analysis,” IG Srivastava said, adding, “Special teams formed to nab those named in FIR filed by the family who is claiming the victims are Junaid and Nasir who were kidnapped. Junaid has five cases pertaining to cow smuggling against him.”
Meanwhile, one of the six Bajrang Dal members named in the FIR, Mohit Yadav, has denied the allegations in a social media video and called it “baseless”.
“No member of Bajrang Dal is involved in this. The incident, as we have seen on social media, is unfortunate. Strict action should be taken against the perpetrators and no one should be spared,” he said.