Haryana trust vote today LIVE: Dushyant Chautala’s JJP backs ML Khattar in no-confidence motion moved by Congress

The BJP-JJP government has been in power since 2019.

Haryana trust vote LIVE: The Congress has brought a no-confidence motion against the BJP government of Manohar Lal Khattar in Haryana. On Tuesday, Bharat Bhushan Batra, chief whip of the Congress Legislature Party issued a whip to party MLAs to be present in the House to support a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government in the state. Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayank Janta Party, ally of the BJP, also asked its MLAs to be present in the House and support the stand of the government against the no-confidence motion.

The JJP legislators are under pressure to break away from the BJP and support the farmers in their fight against the Centre. Ahead of the motion, JJP leader Devender Singh Babli said: “If with my vote alone, the government falls then I will do it today itself. What message will go out? The whole party should take a stand.” “Such a situation has come, people don’t let us enter the village… We need to get armour to protect ourselves among people. Either the government should resolve farmer’s issues in the next 15 days otherwise we must take back our support,” Babli said.

In the 90-member Assembly of Haryana, the BJP has 40 legislators, Congress 30 and JJP 10. There are five independent candidates. A party needs 46 seats to get a majority in the House. In the current scenario, the JJP is the kingmaker and that is why its members are under tremendous pressure from the farmer unions that have been protesting in front of their house, offices and blocking their roads in their respective constituencies.