Haryana to strengthen infrastructure to promote religious tourism

The Haryana government has drawn up plans to further strengthen infrastructure to promote religious tourism, related to Kurukshetra.

The Haryana government has drawn up plans to further strengthen infrastructure to promote religious tourism, related to Kurukshetra, a spokesman said today. Giving details, the spokesman for the Haryana Tourism Department said here today it has been decided to spend Rs 38.31 crore on the beautification of ‘Brahm Sarover’ and Rs 32.33 crore on ‘Jyotisar’ under various schemes.

Under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme of the central government, an amount of Rs 97.34 crore had been allocated for the ‘Sri Krishna Circuit’ out of which Rs 32 crore had been spent on the development of Brahm Sarovar, Jyotisar, Narkaataari, Sanniihit Sarovar and beautification of the Kurukshetra city.

In addition, lighting work around the main gate and on the periphery costing Rs 5 crore, construction of seven toilets in the peripheral area, and four in the parking area (Rs 5.25 crore), and construction of all seven main entry gates and the floor area (Rs 4.25 crore) is also in progress, the spokesman said. Similarly, construction of ghaats for women (Rs 1 crore) and mural painting work on the periphery (Rs 2.10 crore) is also in progress. The works include a laser media show to be developed by the ITDC at a cost of Rs 16 crore.

In addition, a Chakravyuh worth Rs 50 lakh would be constructed near Brahmsarovar Satkar kitchen area in Krishna Market. The spokesman said Rs 32.33 crore would be spent on the beautification of Jyotisar. The Public Works Department would construct ghaats, administrative block, cafetaria and toilets at Rs 9 crore at Jyotisar.

A building on the theme of ‘Mahabharta’ worth Rs 13 crore would soon be constructed around the shrine, the spokesman said. Under this scheme, ‘Sannihit Sarovar’ would also be beautified at a cost of Rs 5.45 crore.