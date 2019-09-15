Haryana to implement NRC, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Khattar is seeking his second term as Haryana chief minister (PTI Photo)

Just months before the assembly elections, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented in the state. He, however, did not divulge any information about the exercise. If happens, Haryana will become the second state to implement NRC after Assam. Haryana is set to go to polls next month. Khattar is seeking his second term as Haryana chief minister.

“We will implement NRC in Haryana. I spoke to retired judge HS Bhalla over the ongoing NRC issue. He is also working on NRC and will visit Assam soon. I said that we will implement NRC in Haryana and have sought Bhalla ji’s support and suggestion,” Khattar told reporters in Panchkula. In addition to this, the state is also considering the formation of a Law Commission, he said.

Justice Bhalla believes that NRC may not be implemented in this term as election dates are about to be announced. But if the BJP comes back to power, it may take up the issue. “As of now, saying much on this is premature. But, it was his (ML Khattar) desire that Haryana should also have NRC so that people should not face any problems,” Bhalla said.

In Assam, as many as 19 lakh people have been left out of the final NRC list. The BJP, which is in power in Assam, has sought a review of the NRC list. Powerful Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that “legacy” papers have been managed by a substantial number of people rendering the process of updating the NRC ineffective.

Some BJP leaders want the Narendra Modi government to take up legislative measures to fix what they see as a problem – many Hindus left out of the NRC and only half the number that they had previously claimed turned out to be outsiders.