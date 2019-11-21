Haryana to check illegal mining using satellite imagery

He said stone mining was being done in south-western districts of Bhiwani, Dadri, Mahendergarh and Rewari.”For stone mines in the south-western districts, a pilot project using 3D images has been initiated.

The Haryana Government on Thursday finalised a plan to check illegal mining using satellite imagery, a senior official said here on Thursday. The Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC), a nodal agency of the Department of Science and Technology, for remote sensing (RS) and geographic information system (GIS) applications, will be acquiring satellite images each month.

Sand and boulder mining takes place in Yamunanagar and Panchkula districts.Boulder, gravel and sand are one of the most important construction materials. “We have commissioned the HARSAC, which is acquiring satellite images. From these images taken every month, we will come to know where excavations have been undertaken in an unauthorised manner,” the official said.”The aim behind taking the help of technology is to keep a check on illegal mining activity as some areas are inaccessible and difficult to approach for the enforcement staff,” Additional Chief Secretary (Mines and Geology) P K Das told PTI.

He said stone mining was being done in south-western districts of Bhiwani, Dadri, Mahendergarh and Rewari.”For stone mines in the south-western districts, a pilot project using 3D images has been initiated. Initially, a 3D image will be captured followed by another such image, which will provide crucial inputs on the volume of minerals extracted from the site as revenue for the state in stone mines is dependent on the volume excavated,” he said.