Haryana shocker! Former employee shoots dead manager at Tata Steel subsidiary

By: | Updated: November 9, 2018 10:37 PM

Senior Manager of Tata Steel has been shot dead by a former company employee in Haryana's Faridabad.

haryana, fariabad, tata steel, tata steel employee shot dead, tata steel employee killed in haryana, tata steel gurgaon employee, gurgaon employee of tata steel Former employee shot at the manager five times.

In a shocking case, a Senior Manager of Tata Steel subsidiary has been shot dead by a former company employee in Haryana’s Faridabad. The police said that the former employee shot at the manager five times. He died on the way to the hospital. “Bullets were shot at senior manager by a former employee… he died on the way to the hospital… in initial reports, doctors say he was shot with 5 bullets… post-mortem reports awaited,” Mujesar SHO was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Releasing a statement, Tata Steel said that the incident took place at around 1.10 pm in the day. “At around 1:10 pm today, i.e. Nov 9, 2018, an unfortunate incident took place at the Faridabad office of Tata Steel Processing and Distribution Ltd (TSPDL), a Tata Steel subsidiary located inside the Tata Steel stockyard in Faridabad, wherein Mr Arindam Pal, Sr Manager (Supply Chain), was shot dead with a firearm by Mr Vishwash Pandey, an ex-employee of the company,” the company said in a statement.

“Pal expired on the way to the hospital. He is survived by his wife, parents and a daughter,” the statement added.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

The company said that the attacker, Vishwash Pandey, 32, worked with TSPDL from 2015 till 2018. He was discharged from the services of the company in August 2018. “After shooting Pal, he immediately ran out of the office and is still at large,” the statement said further.

The local police are investigating the law and order incident and an FIR is being filed.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Haryana shocker! Former employee shoots dead manager at Tata Steel subsidiary
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition