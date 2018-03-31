Haryana supplying more than alloted water to Delhi, says CM ML Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that the state was supplying more than the alloted quota of water to Delhi and has taken a strong exception to the statement of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on this issue.

Speaking to media after presiding over a meeting of the district grievances and public relations committee here, he accused the Delhi chief minister of making different statements at different places on this issue.

“When in Punjab, he says Haryana has no right on Satluj Yamuna Link Canal (SYL), and in Haryana, he says, the state has full right on the SYL. In Delhi Vidhan Sabha, he says the Delhi government is supplying 200 litres of water per person, and Delhi has sufficient water. We have a written copy of his statements,” Khattar added

Refuting the charge that Haryana is not supplying sufficient quantity of water to Delhi, Khattar said Haryana was supplying more than 1,000 cusecs of water to Delhi against the allocation of 719 cusecs.

At several meetings, officials of the Delhi government have admitted that Haryana was supplying more than the share of water allocated to Delhi. The demand for water has been increasing in Gurgaon and other cities. Since Haryana has no source of natural water, Delhi should demand more water from other states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, he said.