Haryana strengthening irrigation system, says Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that until the state gets its rightful share in the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, equitable water supply would be ensured right up to the tail-ends through canal water by strengthening the irrigation system.

An irrigation project costing Rs 112 crore would be implemented in a phased manner to make water available in tail-end villages of Sirsa district, the Chief Minister said at a public meeting in Mandi Dabwali.

The first phase of the project would start with remodelling of the Bhakhra Main Branch and 30 villages of the district would directly benefit from it. Sufficient irrigation water would be made available to the farmers in the district.

The Chief Minister announced that pending claims amounting to Rs 200 crore of farmers of Bhiwani and Sirsa districts, on account of crop damage due to the attack of white fly, would be released in 10 days.

Launching a scathing attack on the Opposition for describing the Bharatiya Janata Party as an inexperienced party, he said: “During the last four years, it has been proved that we are running a better government than them.”

“We have been able to keep a tab on corruption and works which were undertaken at a cost of Rs 100 crore earlier are now being done for Rs 85 crore,” he added.

The state government, he said, is committed to the welfare of the farming community and any farmer could directly meet him even at midnight.

The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna has been implemented to cover the risk of various crops of farmers. For those crops which got left out of this scheme, the state government has implemented Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana, he said.

Under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana scheme, four vegetables — potato, tomato, onion and cauliflower — have been covered.

While cautioning the drug addicts and those involved in illegal trade of drugs, the Chief Minister advised them to stay away from drugs otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

“I recently convened a meeting of Chief Ministers of different states to devise an effective strategy to deal with the drug menace in northern states,” he added.