Haryana sisters denied passports for looking like ‘Nepali citizens’, Anil Vij steps in

The duo has taken all the documents needed to be check for issuing the passport. (Representational image)

A regional passport office in Chandigarh has been reprimanded for allegedly refusing passports to two sisters on grounds of appearance. The incident took place when two sisters- Santosh and Sushma, residents of Haryana’s Ambala, applied for a passport and visited the passport office.

As per reports, the duo had all the documents required to be checked for issuing the passport. However, instead of checking the available documents, the officials informed them that their passport could not be issued as they looked like ‘Nepali citizens’.

The duo then approached the state Home Minister Anil Vij at his residence in the Janata Darbar and explained the whole incident to him. After hearing the duo, the MLA from Haryana’s Ambala Cantt constituency immediately contacted Deputy Commissioner Ashok Sharma and asked him to look into the grievances.

According to reports, the Deputy Commissioner contacted the Passport officer and asked him to get the facts verified by checking relevant and proper documents. He also directed the officials not to pass any comment without proper verification.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sharma said, “Office wrote ‘seems to be Nepali’ and returned them. We intervened in the matter and they’ll soon get passports.” Sharma also warned the Passport office not to repeat the mistake in future.

Earlier, Anil Vij had stated that people can meet him at Haryana Civil Secretariat Chandigarh for any grievances on Tuesday and Wednesday. He further asked the people to meet him at his residence at Ambala Cantt on Saturday and Sunday between 10 am to 12 noon. However, people from Ambala can meet the Home Minister on any day.