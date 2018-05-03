Haryana shocker: Gang-raped and threatened with consequences, class 12 student commits suicide in Nuh

Gang-raped and threatened with consequences, class 12 student commits suicide in Haryana’s Nuh

A minor girl from, said to be 16 to 17 years of age, hanged herself to death on Wednesday after she was gang-raped by eight men in Haryana’s Nuh. The accused, who are believed to be from the same village that the girl belonged to, have been identified, police said, adding that raids are on at multiple locations to arrest them.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the girl, a class 12 student, was at home by herself when the eight accused came on motorcycles, kidnapped her and took her to a hidden place. The accused then allegedly gang-raped her and later dumped her near her home. The incident came to light when her family returned home but couldn’t find her. After carrying out search a search with the neighbours, the victim’s cousin found her lying unconscious along the roadside.

On Wednesday, when the girl was in a position to talk, she narrated the horrific incident to her parents. According to an NDTV report, the girl had disclosed the name of four accused, adding that they had threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed anything about their misdeed before anyone. As per the neighbours, the accused belong to influential families in the village. On Wednesday afternoon, the victim went to the toilet and took the extreme step.

The neighbours have accused the police of going slow on the probe despite a formal complaint (FIR) against the accused.

Notably, violence against teenage girls is increasing even after the amendment of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. As per the new amendments brought in the POCSO Act, the police officers have to complete the probe within a time limit of two months. The government had also set a time limit of six months for disposal of appeals in rape cases.