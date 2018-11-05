Haryana Roadways employees end 18-day strike after High Court’s appeal

The Haryana Roadways employees who were protesting for the last 18 days against state government’s attempt to privatize the transport system, have resumed their duties. According to a report in The Indian Express, the agitating employees returned to their duties on Saturday to ply nearly 4,000 buses.

The IE report said that state government has invited the employee union leaders for talks on November 12.

The decision to call off the strike was taken after the Punjab and Haryana High Court made an intervention last week. The court had on Friday said that it favours both the parties to sit together to make sincere efforts to resolve the issue.

Also Read: 28 Khaps join Haryana Roadways staff stir

Sarbat Singh Punia, Haryana Roadways Workers Union leader said that employees have joined the duties in honour of the High Court’s decision. Punia said that employees are hopeful that the government will also withdraw its decision to hire 720 private buses.

Meanwhile, the IE report said that state government has decided to discontinue the services of bus drivers and conductors who were recruited through contractors during the strike period.

Reacting to the latest developments, Sarv Karamchari Sangh (SKS) has asked the BJP government to release all the leaders who are still in the police custody. SKS general secretary Subhash Lamba said that 11 leaders including a woman activist are yet to be released from Bhiwani jail. he also demanded from the government to withdraw all cases registered during the stir to create a conducive environment for talks.

The Haryana Roadways employees were protesting since October 16 against the state government’s decision to hire 720 buses on kilometre basis. Massive protests were also held in different parts of the state with more than 25 Khap panchayats backing the agitating staff who were demanding from the state government to roll back its decision. The state government, on its part, has argued that it can’t buy buses for all passengers. In their response, the unions have said that they are ready to contribute from their salary to enable the government to purchase new buses.