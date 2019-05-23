  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Punjab, Haryana election result 2019 LIVE: 23 seats at stake in two north Indian states, counting begins at 8 am

Punjab, Haryana election result 2019 LIVE: 23 seats at stake in two north Indian states, counting begins at 8 am

By: |
Updated:May 23, 2019 7:19:35 am

Punjab, Haryana election result 2019 LIVE: According to exit poll results, the BJP has an edge in Haryana whereas the Congress is ahead in Punjab. The saffron party is projected to win 8-10 seats in Haryana, while the Congress could get 0-2.

Election results Punjab, Haryana: The BJP has an edge in Haryana whereas Congress is ahead in Punjab.

Election result 2019 Punjab, Haryana: Counting of votes for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and 10 seats in Haryana is set to begin at 8 AM today, bringing to an end a hard-fought contest across two north Indian states. The voting in both states was held in the sixth and seventh phases. According to exit poll results, the BJP has an edge in Haryana whereas the Congress is ahead in Punjab.

Election Result 2019 LIVE: Judgement day for Modi, Rahul, counting of votes begins at 8 am

The saffron party is projected to win 8-10 seats in Haryana, while the Congress could get 0-2. However, Punjab appears to be favoring the Congress where it is predicted to win 8-9 out of 13 seats. The state is presently under the Congress rule.

In Punjab, ten parties are in the contest but the main fight is between the BJP and Congress. Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP too had some edge in the last elections but it is now on a downward spiral. The main contests in the state are Sunny Deol vs Sunil Jakhar in Gurdaspur, Hardeep Singh Puri vs Gurjeet Singh Aujla in Amritsar, Prem Singh Chandumajra vs Manish Tewari in Anandpur Sahib, Sukhbir Singh Badal vs Sher Singh Ghubaya in Ferozpur, Harsimrat Kaur Badal vs Amrinder Singh Raja Warring in Bathinda.

Lok Sabha election 2019: Full coverage

LIVE UPDATES

 

Live Blog

Punjab, Haryana election result LIVE

07:19 (IST)23 May 2019
Punjab: Visuals from outside a counting centre in Jalandhar

Lok Sabha result LIVE | Counting of votes will begin in less than an hour. Here are some visuals from outside a counting center in Jalandhar.

07:05 (IST)23 May 2019
Lok Sabha results LIVE | Counting of votes at 90 centres in Haryana

The counting of votes will take place at 90 centres spread over 30 locations in Haryana.  A three-layered security cover has been put in place at the counting centres in Haryana. Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Navdeep Singh Virk informed PTI that the security has been tightened at strong rooms housing the EVMs to ensure peaceful counting of votes.  

06:57 (IST)23 May 2019
Lok Sabha LIVE | Stage set for counting in Punjab

Thirty-nine companies of central forces have been deployed for the security of electronic voting machines at 21 locations across Punjab. Polling for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state was held in the last phase on May 19. As many as 278 candidates are in the fray in Punjab.

06:49 (IST)23 May 2019
Lok Sabha results LIVE: Key battles in Haryana

In Haryana, seven parties are in the fray — BJP, Congress, Bahujan Samajwadi Party, Aam Admi Party, Indian National Lok Dal, Loktantra Suraksha Party, and Jannayak Janata Party. Among the key battles in the state are Ramesh Chander Kaushik vs Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Sonipat, Rattan Lal Kataria vs Selja Kumari in Ambala, Arvind Kumar Sharma vs Deepender Singh Hooda in Rohtak, Krishan Pal Gurjar vs Avtar Singh Bhadana in Faridabad and Rao Inderjit Singh vs Ajay Singh Yadav in Gurgaon.

Image result for Bhupinder Singh Hooda pti

06:40 (IST)23 May 2019
What happened in 2014

The BJP bagged seven seats with 34.7 per cent vote share in Haryana. Om Prakash Chautala-led Indian National Lok Dal had won two seats with 24.4 per cent vote share but Congress had to settle with just one seat. However, it secured 23 per cent vote share.

In Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP emerged the third major force in the state with over 24 per cent vote share. It won four seats in its debut. BJP-led NDA also bagged 4 seats whereas Congress could win just 3.  

Image result for modi with badal pti

06:30 (IST)23 May 2019
What exit polls predict for Punjab

A series of exit polls released earlier this week predicted edge for the Congress in Punjab. The grand old party is projected to win 8-9 seats whereas the BJP is expected to win between 3-5. Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, which had won four seats last time, is likely to win just one seat this time. Ten parties are in the contest for 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab which is presently ruled by the Congress.

In Haryana, seven parties are in the fray — BJP, Congress, Bahujan Samajwadi Party, Aam Admi Party, Indian National Lok Dal, Loktantra Suraksha Party, and Jannayak Janata Party. In 2014, the saffron party had won seven seats with 34.7 per cent vote share in Haryana. Om Prakash Chautala-led INLD had won two seats with 24.4 per cent vote share and Congress could win just one seat but its vote share was 23 per cent.
Switch to Hindi Edition