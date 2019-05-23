Punjab, Haryana election result 2019 LIVE: 23 seats at stake in two north Indian states, counting begins at 8 am

Election result 2019 Punjab, Haryana: Counting of votes for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and 10 seats in Haryana is set to begin at 8 AM today, bringing to an end a hard-fought contest across two north Indian states. The voting in both states was held in the sixth and seventh phases. According to exit poll results, the BJP has an edge in Haryana whereas the Congress is ahead in Punjab. Election Result 2019 LIVE: Judgement day for Modi, Rahul, counting of votes begins at 8 am The saffron party is projected to win 8-10 seats in Haryana, while the Congress could get 0-2. However, Punjab appears to be favoring the Congress where it is predicted to win 8-9 out of 13 seats. The state is presently under the Congress rule. In Punjab, ten parties are in the contest but the main fight is between the BJP and Congress. Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP too had some edge in the last elections but it is now on a downward spiral. The main contests in the state are Sunny Deol vs Sunil Jakhar in Gurdaspur, Hardeep Singh Puri vs Gurjeet Singh Aujla in Amritsar, Prem Singh Chandumajra vs Manish Tewari in Anandpur Sahib, Sukhbir Singh Badal vs Sher Singh Ghubaya in Ferozpur, Harsimrat Kaur Badal vs Amrinder Singh Raja Warring in Bathinda. Lok Sabha election 2019: Full coverage LIVE UPDATES