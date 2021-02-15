  • MORE MARKET STATS

Haryana panchayat elections: BJP-JJP stare at backlash, farmers call for vote against those backing Farm Acts

February 15, 2021 11:38 AM

On Sunday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Gurnam Singh Chaduni addressed a gathering at Indri town in Karnal district of Haryana. During the speech, the BKU leader urged the local farming community not to vote for those who are against their agitation.

Farm laws: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government may face a serious pushback from protesting farmers in the upcoming panchayat elections in Haryana. The saffron party has so far stood its ground on three farm legislations at the centre of protests in Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh. Opposing the laws, farmers have now started maha panchayats in Punjab, Haryana and UP to garner support against the Centre.

On Sunday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Gurnam Singh Chaduni addressed a gathering at Indri town in Karnal district of Haryana. During the speech, the BKU leader urged the local farming community not to vote for those who are against their agitation. “We request you (farmers) not to vote for those who don’t support you in this dharmayudh (battle for righteousness) if they stand in any election – be it for a panchayat or the Parliament,” he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Chaduni did not name any party or leader but remarks were directed at the BJP-JJP coalition government which has backed the farm reforms with some amendments. The JJP was earlier under tremendous pressure to pull out of the government to back farmers but party chief Dushyanat Chautala backed the government, saying the party can negotiate for farmers while being in power.

On Sunday, BKU leader Chaduni urged the farmers gathered at mahapanchayat to ensure that they (BJP and JJP) don’t find any takers for their tickets to contest the upcoming elections. “They shouldn’t find anyone who is willing to fight the election under their flags and on their tickets,” he said. Chaduni further said that farmers have to ensure peace and not fight with the police.

“Those (BJP-ruled Centre) who have framed these laws are the ones our protest is directed at. Whenever they come to hold rallies or panchayats to seek your votes, teach them a lesson as you had done to Khattar sahab in Karnal,” Chaduni said while referring to the incident when protestors hadn’t allowed CM Manohar Lal Khattar to address a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ of the BJP in Karnal on January 10.

