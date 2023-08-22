Nuh violence suspected rioter shot in leg during police encounter, arrested

A suspected rioter in the communal clashes, which took place in Haryana’s Nuh, was arrested after he was shot in the leg by the police during an encounter in the Tauru area on Tuesday.

The accused, Washim, had a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head and had numerous cases registered against him related to looting and murder.

Washim was arrested from the Aravallis in Tauru. He is currently admitted to Nalhad Medical Hospital and is undergoing treatment.

A country-made pistol (desi katta) and five cartridges were recovered from the accused’s possession.

This is the second police encounter in Nuh within a week.

Earlier, on the intervening nights of August 15 and 16, two suspected rioters involved in the violence in Nuh were arrested after a brief encounter in which one of the accused was shot in the leg.

The police encounter happened near the hill of Sakho village in Tauru area of Nuh district.

Communal clashes erupted in Nuh when a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession or the Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by mobs on July 31. The violence then spread to neighbouring Gurugram and Sohna. Six people were killed in the clashes.

(With inputs from agencies)