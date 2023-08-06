Continuing its drive against “illegal constructions” in Haryana’s Nuh district for the third consecutive day, district administration authorities on Sunday demolished a three-storey resturant-cum-hotel which was allegedly used by miscreants to pelt stones during the July 31 violence, reported ANI.

Communal violence broke out in the district, which also spilled over to neighbouring Gurugram, claiming the lives of six, including a Muslim cleric and two home guards, on July 31.

A team of police personnel was also deployed in the area during demolition action against the ‘Sahara Family Restaurant’, which authorities claim was constructed illegally.

District town planner Vinesh Kumar said that the commercial building of the hotel was constructed illegally.”The building was totally unauthorised and it was served notices by the Government and department. The hotel-cum-restaurant is completely unauthorised. Hooligans had pelted stones on the yatra from here. So, this action is being taken,” Kumar said, as quoted by ANI.

On Saturday, the second day of the demolition drive, the Nuh district administration had razed down over 45 “illegal” constructions in the Nalhar road area in Nuh.

Nuh sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Ashwani Kumar said the owners of some of these structures were involved in the violence, reported The Indian Express.

“Illegal construction was removed from 2.6 acres of land in front of Nalhar Medical College — over 45 illegal constructions and around 13-15 temporary illegal structures were demolished. Notices were already given to the owners of the demolished structures. The owners of some structures were also involved in the violence during the Braj Mandal yatra,” said SDM Kumar.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government on Saturday extended the suspension of mobile internet service in Nuh and Palwal districts till August 8, according to an official order. Suspension of SMS services in these two districts has been extended till 5 pm on August 7, it said.