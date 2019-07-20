Haryana: Newborn baby girl thrown into drain by woman, pulled out by dogs

The CCTV footage of the incident was later recovered by the police and shows a woman throwing the baby in the sewer in the Dogran Gate area on Friday. (Image source: ANI)

In a heartbreaking incident from Kaithal in Haryana, a newborn baby girl who was thrown into drain wrapped in a polythene bag was rescued by two stray dogs on Saturday morning. The baby sustained injuries on her head and was immediately taken to a local hospital by the police and efforts are underway to save her life, news agency, ANI has reported. The infant’s condition is said to be serious. A case has also been registered by the police in the matter.

The CCTV footage of the incident was later recovered by the police and shows a woman throwing the baby in the sewer in the Dogran Gate area on Friday.

READ ALSO | How a young woman cop tracked down a rape accused from Kerala to Saudi

At around 6 am on Saturday, the police brought the baby girl which weighed around 1.15 kilogram, Dr Dinesh Kansal, Principal Medical Officer, Kaithal was quoted by ANI as saying. The infant is now undergoing treatment and there will be full cooperation with the police from the doctors’ side, Kansal added.

Haryana: A woman was captured on camera throwing a baby girl wrapped in a plastic in the drain in Kaithal. Baby was pulled out from drain by two dogs. Case registered. Principal Medical Officer,Kaithal says,”Baby is alive but her condition is serious. Efforts are on to save her.” pic.twitter.com/KMMjUtKg8X — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

It is being reported that the police are probing the matter thoroughly and to zero down on those responsible, CCTV footage in the area is also being looked at extensively.

A police official who is overseeing the case told ANI that strict action will be taken against the culprit who threw the newborn girl in the drainage.

Earlier in June, a similar incident had come to light when a video of a newborn who was found abandoned at a garbage dump in Nagaur, Rajasthan went viral. The distressing video showed the baby in dirt and crying. Later, a journalist couple from Noida – Vinod Kapri and Sakshi Joshi – approached the authorities to adopt the newborn. However, the baby couldn’t survive after battling for life for 25 days.

She fought , fought & fought. But at last , could not survive.YOUR little angel Pihu is no more.Ystrday,I met her in Jaipur.She was very critical but never thought it would be our last meeting. This world was not meant for you Rest in peace my baby. pic.twitter.com/7oVbRiiXEM — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) July 8, 2019

“She fought, fought & fought. But at last , could not survive.YOUR little angel Pihu is no more. Ystrday,I met her in Jaipur. She was very critical but never thought it would be our last meeting. This world was not meant for you. Rest in peace my baby, (sic)” announced a heartbroken Vinod Kapri on twitter.