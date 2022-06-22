Haryana Municipal Election Results 2022 Live News, Haryana Civic Poll Results 2022 Latest Updates: The counting of votes for Haryana’s 18 municipal councils and 28 municipal committees is underway. Over 70 percent electors had cast their votes in the elections held on June 19. While the ruling BJP-JJP alliance, the INLD as well as the Aam Aadmi Party fought the polls on party symbols, many Congressmen entered the fray as independents.

The highest polling percentage of 84.6 was recorded in Bawal municipal committee in Rewari. In comparison, Bhiwani and Jhajjar municipal councils recorded slightly lower percentages at 63.6 and 61.60. There were a total of 456 wards in 18 municipal councils, officials said, adding that there were 12.60 lakh registered voters, out of which 6,63,870 were male, 5,96,095 female and 35 transgender voters.

Live Updates

10:49 (IST) 22 Jun 2022 INLD-backed candidate wins president polls from Mandi Dabwali Municipal Council INLD backed Tek Chand Chabra won president election from Mandi Dabwali Municipal Council in Sirsa. 10:48 (IST) 22 Jun 2022 BJP wins presidential polls from Charkhi Dadri Municipal Council BJP's Bakshi Ram Saini won president polls from Charkhi Dadri Municipal council. 10:38 (IST) 22 Jun 2022 Congress bags president poll from Bawal municipal council Congress-backed Virender Singh wins president poll from Bawal municipal council in Rewari. 10:32 (IST) 22 Jun 2022 BJP-backed candidate Kundli council BJP-backed Shimla Devi defeats AAP's Anjali by 77 votes for President post from Kundli municipal council in Sonepat district. 10:30 (IST) 22 Jun 2022 BJP wins Sadhura municipal council BJP candidate Daisy Sharma wins Sadhura municipal council by a margin of 89 votes against AAP’s Babli. 10:29 (IST) 22 Jun 2022 Independent Satish Kararia leading from Assandh for president’s post Independent candidate Satish Kataria is leading BJP’s Kamaljeet Ladi by over 500 votes for the President’s post of Assandh Municipal Committee. 10:22 (IST) 22 Jun 2022 AAP claims first win, wins Ward 1 of Sohna “Aam Aadmi Party’s first electoral victory in Haryana. Ward No-1 of Sohna @AamAadmiParty candidate wins by 408 votes,” party writes on Twitter.