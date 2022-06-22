Haryana Municipal Election Results 2022 Live News, Haryana Civic Poll Results 2022 Latest Updates: The counting of votes for Haryana’s 18 municipal councils and 28 municipal committees is underway. Over 70 percent electors had cast their votes in the elections held on June 19. While the ruling BJP-JJP alliance, the INLD as well as the Aam Aadmi Party fought the polls on party symbols, many Congressmen entered the fray as independents.
The highest polling percentage of 84.6 was recorded in Bawal municipal committee in Rewari. In comparison, Bhiwani and Jhajjar municipal councils recorded slightly lower percentages at 63.6 and 61.60. There were a total of 456 wards in 18 municipal councils, officials said, adding that there were 12.60 lakh registered voters, out of which 6,63,870 were male, 5,96,095 female and 35 transgender voters.
INLD backed Tek Chand Chabra won president election from Mandi Dabwali Municipal Council in Sirsa.
BJP's Bakshi Ram Saini won president polls from Charkhi Dadri Municipal council.
Congress-backed Virender Singh wins president poll from Bawal municipal council in Rewari.
BJP-backed Shimla Devi defeats AAP's Anjali by 77 votes for President post from Kundli municipal council in Sonepat district.
BJP candidate Daisy Sharma wins Sadhura municipal council by a margin of 89 votes against AAP’s Babli.
Independent candidate Satish Kataria is leading BJP’s Kamaljeet Ladi by over 500 votes for the President’s post of Assandh Municipal Committee.
“Aam Aadmi Party’s first electoral victory in Haryana. Ward No-1 of Sohna @AamAadmiParty candidate wins by 408 votes,” party writes on Twitter.
Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had recently visited the state to raise support on the ground for his party. The state “will soon witness a political storm”, he had declared at a rally. “We ended corruption in Delhi and Punjab, now it’s Haryana’s turn,” he had said in reference to the party’s mega Punjab win in March.
The polls are also seen as a litmus test for the BJP-JJP alliance since they come at a time when the state has been witnessing violent protests against the Centre’s Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.