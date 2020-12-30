Haryana Municipal Election Results 2020 Live: Congress ahead in Sonipat MC, BJP leads in Ambala and Panchkula

Counting for Haryana Municipal Election is underway

Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results 2020 Live Update: The Congress is leading in Sonipat while the BJP is ahead in AMbala and Panchkula. Counting is underway for the municipal elections of Haryana. As per early trends, BJP candidate is trailing in Sonipat by over 4,000 votes. The election to municipal corporations concluded on Sunday. Nearly 60 per cent turn out was recorded.

The elections were held to elect the mayors and members of all the wards of Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat municipal corporations, the president and members of the Municipal Council of Rewari and the municipal committees of Sampla (Rohtak), Dharuhera (Rewari) and Ukalana (Hisar).

A direct fight was expected between the ruling BJP-JJP combine and the Congress. Earlier this month, the Indian National Lok Dal had announced that it will boycott the municipal polls in protest against the alleged atrocities committed on farmers by the Centre and the state’s BJP-JJP government.