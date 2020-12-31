Haryana Municipal Election Results 2020: Jolt to Manohar Khattar, ruling BJP-JJP settle for solitary win in mayoral polls 

The results are a setback for the ruling alliance in Haryana as it swept the mayor's polls in five cities of the state two years ago. (Photo source: PTI)

A year after coming to power, Haryana’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Janta Jannayak Party (JJP) were dealt a serious blow, winning only one of three mayoral seats for which elections were held. The elections were held in the cities of Panchkula, Ambala, and Sonipat on Sunday. While the BJP struggled to win in Panchkula, the Congress won the election for the mayor’s post for Sonipat and Haryana Jan Chetna Party (HJCP) candidate was elected mayor of Ambala.



Shakti Rani, the wife of former Union minister Venod Sharma and founder of HJCP, is the new mayor of Ambala. Rani won the election by defeating Vandana Sharma of the BJP by a margin of over 7,000 votes. According to officials, the Congress candidate ended up at the fourth spot. This is the first-ever victory for the party after the debacle in the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections. Buoyed by the victory, Shakti Rani Sharma said that ‘when one’s intent is clear, people back you.’ “My victory was due to people’s ‘love and support,” she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

In Sonipat, Nikhil Madaan of the Congress won the mayor seat by a margin of 13,818 votes. Madaan defeated BJP’s candidate Lalit Batra. Panchkula mayor post was won by BJP’s Kulbhushan Goyal by a margin of 2,057 votes. While Goyal got 49,860 votes, Congress party’s Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia was polled 47,803 votes. Around 1,333 people voted for the NOTA in Panchkula.

The results are a setback for the ruling alliance in Haryana as it swept the mayor’s polls in five cities of the state two years ago. The party had won mayoral polls in Yamunanagar, Panipat, Karnal, Rohtak, and Hisar. Earlier this year, the BJP-JJP alliance failed to win the Baroda assembly bypolls. The ruling Congress had retained the seat.

Polls were also held to elect the president and members of the municipal council in Rewari and the municipal committees of Ukalana (Hisar), Sampla (Rohtak), and Dharuhera (Rewari) along with the election of councilors of all wards in the three cities.

In Ambala, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the biggest gainer as it won eight of the 20 seats. HJCP won 7 seats, Congress won 3 and Haryana Democratic Front managed to grab 2 seats.

In Sonipat, the ruling BJP won 10 wards and the Congress 9. On one seat, an independent candiate emerged victorious. Similarly in Panchkula, the BJP and the Congress won nine and seven seats, respectively. BJP’s ally JJP managed to won two seats.

BJP’s Poonam Yadav defeated Independent candidate Upma Yadav by 2,087 votes to win the post of the Rewari municipal council chairperson. The Congress was at the distant third spot here.