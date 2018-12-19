Haryana Municipal Corporation MC election results 2018 LIVE Updates: BJP leads in five municipal corporations, two municipal committees

Haryana Municipal election results 2018 Live Updates

Haryana Municipal Election Results 2018 LIVE Updates: Counting of voters to elect a new Municipal Corporation for which elections were held on Sunday is currently underway amid tight security. As per the initial trends, the ruling BJP of Manohar Lal Khattar is leading in five municipal corporations and two municipal committees. The elections were held on December 16 that saw a total turn out of 69% in five municipal corporations – Hisar, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak and Yamunanagar and two municipal committees, namely Jakhal Mandi in Fatehabad and Punri in Kaithal.

According to the state election commission, the entire voting was conducted through EVMs and there were no reports of malfunctioning from anywhere. The poll body said that elaborate security arrangements have been for peaceful conduct of counting of votes.