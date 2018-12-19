Haryana Municipal Corporation MC election results 2018 LIVE Updates: BJP leads in five municipal corporations, two municipal committees

  1. Home
Haryana Mayor election results Live Updates: Counting of voters to elect a new Municipal Corporation for which elections were held on Sunday is currently underway amid tight security. As per the initial trends, the ruling BJP of Manohar Lal Khattar is leading in five municipal corporations and two municipal committees.

Haryana Municipal Election Results 2018 LIVE Updates: Counting of voters to elect a new Municipal Corporation for which elections were held on Sunday is currently underway amid tight security. As per the initial trends, the ruling BJP of Manohar Lal Khattar is leading in five municipal corporations and two municipal committees. The elections were held on December 16 that saw a total turn out of 69% in five municipal corporations – Hisar, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak and Yamunanagar and two municipal committees, namely Jakhal Mandi in Fatehabad and Punri in Kaithal.

According to the state election commission, the entire voting was conducted through EVMs and there were no reports of malfunctioning from anywhere. The poll body said that elaborate security arrangements have been for peaceful conduct of counting of votes.

Haryana MC election results 2018 Live Updates: BJP ahead in 5 Municipal Corporations

    The five municipal corporations where polling was held on Sunday are Hisar, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak and Yamunanagar. The two municipal committees -- Jakhal Mandi in Fatehabad and Pundri in Kaithal also went to polls on Sunday.

Haryana MC election result Live Updates: BJP leads in Hisar

After four rounds of counting, BJP's Gautam Sardana is currently leading with 13,744 votes in Hisar. Here, Congress backed nominee Rekha is trailing behind with 6,921 votes.

The local polls in Haryana comes in backdrop of BJP's poor show in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where it was voted out of power. The Congress formed governments in all the three states. Also, the polls in Haryana comes just a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls that will held in April and May in 2019. The battle is prestige one for the BJP as it will shape up the campaign in the run-up to the general elections. The BJP has fielded candidates in all five municipal corporations and municipal committees. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had personally campaigned extensively for party nominees in these polls.
