Haryana mosque built with funds from 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s JuD, LeT, claims NIA

In a starting revelation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has found that a mosque in Haryana’s Palwal was allegedly built with funds provided by a Pakistan-based NGO run by Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) which is Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)’s parent organisation. The Khulafa-e-Rashideen masjid at Uttawar village has come under the NIA’s radar and was searched by NIA on October 3, according to a report by The Indian Exress.

The move came days after three men, including the Imam of the masjid Mohammed Salman, were arrested in connection with a terror-funding case in New Delhi. The residents of Uttawar village have claimed that they were not aware of Salman’s connection with LeT. However, they alleged that there was a land dispute surrounding the mosque. NIA has started interrogation of office-bearers of the mosque and was going through the details of donations, the IE report says.

Apart from Salman, Mohammed Salim and Sajjad Abdul Wani were arrested on September 26. The Lahore-based Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), an NGO run by the JuD has provided terror funds to these three accused. Saeed is the mastermind of the deadly Mumbai 26/11 attack. Subsequently, Salman had channelised the money in constructing the mosque in Plawal. Salman had come in touch with men associated with the LeT during his stint in Dubai, He has been receiving funds from FIF, an NIA official told IE.

FIF had provided him Rs 70 lakh to build the mosque in Uttawar, the NIA official said. The NIA officer said that the organisation even gave him money for the marriage of his daughters. “We are now probing from where the mosque has been receiving its donations and how this money is being used,” the NIA officer was quoted as saying by IE.

According to the NIA, Salman had tried hands in taxi and dairy product businesses but suffered losses. Later, he went to Saudi Arabia for Umrah. Subsequently, he visited Dubai a few years back where he met few Pakistani nationals and subsequently started to allegedly receive funds through hawala.

Meanwhile, the NIA on Friday raided a Kashmiri shawl shop in Lajpat Nagar and a house in connection with its probe into the case. Several “ incriminating documents” and Rs 18 lakh in cash apart from six mobile phones were seized during the raids. The premises belong to one Hilal Ahmed Rather, who hails from Kashmir. NIA was suspecting that Hilal was running the shop as a guise and was actually laundering FIF money. Hilal’s name cropped up when during the grilling of Salman and Sajjad Wani.