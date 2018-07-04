Haryana may bring ordinance to protect interests of employees affected by Punjab and Haryana High Court verdict

Legal advice is being taken on this matter. (IE)

The Haryana government may bring an ordinance to protect the interests of employees affected by the verdict of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, setting aside the previous dispensation’s policies to regularise the services of contractual employees. The government may bring an ordinance, this was hinted by Finance Minister Abhimanyu, an official release quoting him said here today. Abhimanyu said the state government would take a decision in the welfare of the employees.

Legal advice is being taken on this matter. A decision would be taken after due consideration of all aspects, the finance minister said. Earlier, the Haryana government had constituted a committee to advise further course of action in the wake of the Punjab and Haryana High Court setting aside the previous dispensation’s policies to regularise the services of contractual employees.

On the directions of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, a committee was constituted to advise further course of action in respect to the situation arising out of the high court’s judgment in May this year pertaining to the services of nearly 20,000 contractual employees, Haryana minister Krishan Kumar Bedi had earlier said.

The committee is headed by the chief secretary. The committee was to review the judgment and submit its report to the state government, Bedi had said. He had said that if needed, the government would file a review petition in the high court or will approach the Supreme Court, keeping in view the interest of the employees and their families.

While setting aside the previous Congress government’s policies to regularise services of contractual employees, the court had allowed the employees to continue for a period of six months, during which the state was to ensure that regular posts are advertised and the process of selection is completed. The policy framed by the previous government to regularise services of the employees was challenged in 2014 by several people who were job aspirants.